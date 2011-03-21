I also take this occasion to launch my first-ever "Who are you?" thread. Since I've started this blog, I've been picking science articles that I thought were interesting, and writing about them in hopes that my excitement for science would be contagious. Two years later, it's time for me to think about how to make Scientific Chick better, and how to cater to my readers. This means I need to get to know you! So pretty please, indulge me by answering these easy questions in the comments:
1) Tell me about you. Who are you? Why are you here? Do you have a background in science? An inquisitive mind?
2) Tell me about what you like. What are your favorite stories? What topics are you most interested in? Do you enjoy a meatier science discussion, or are you satisfied with the big picture?
3) Tell someone you know about Scientific Chick. Do you have a friend or family member who you think would enjoy this blog? Let them know! Readership keeps me going. :)
Don't be shy! I can't wait to meet you!
I have been reading your blog for the last year or so after other northern bloggers made note of you.
I have a wildlife degree that is now only used to help me manage my two little boys! I love your easy to read, big picture posts. Having a break from talking about trains, poop, and snacks is so lovely.
Just post more often!
Congratulations on two years!
Kara
I've been reading your blog since near the beginning, I think.
I'm not a scientist; I'm just inquisitive.
I like how you make scientific research accessible and I appreciate how you don't just superficially report on the findings of scientific research (like the mainstream media does - "MILD ELECTRIC SHOCKS MAY LEAD TO LONGER LIFE!"), but look at the strengths and weaknesses of the research and what the findings REALLY mean.
Also, you have an entertaining writing style! :)
If I were stranded on a desert island and had to choose between Quirks and Quarks and Scientific Chick, I would choose Scientific Chick.
I've been reading since close to the beginning, too, after you left a comment on Michael's blog regarding a post he did on epilepsy, I think.
My only science background is taking bio, chem, and physics all the way through high school. :) I like to think that I'm a relatively good critical thinker, and I like learning about what new things scientists have learned or discovered.
I, too, like that you point out the flaws in the research, or at least the caveats when drawing conclusions. And you have an excellent and entertaining writing style. I love your tag line.
(Remember that for every one person leaving a comment, there are about 10 or 15 who read and just don't put the time into commenting.)
Barbara
I try to learn something new every day.
I'm an artist with an interest in new (and old) theories and discoveries...especially cutting edge just-discovered-by-science stuff.
I enjoy pretty much everything you've written. Your ability to put things in lay-terms brings me back every week, your keen eye for 'just the right photo' always entertains and the subject matter seems to always provide my curiosity with that something new.
Happy anniversary!
Who am I? A question I've asked myself quite often. I'm a retired Mountie who makes his life in the High Arctic. Currently the Economic Development Officer here, and I like to think of myself as a writer.
I found you because you were referred to me by Michael and/or Fawn, but I continue to be here because you write lucidly and well about science, without dumbing it down. You have an engaging style of writing, and (this is important) you distill the key points of study while pointing out the dangers of making simplistic conclusions about the data. It is key, because it distinguishes you from much of the mainstream media's science reporting.
I do have a somewhat tenuous background in science. Had I not been a Mountie I would have likely been a zoologist of some sort and was 2 years into a BSc with a Zoology Major when I left to pursue a life of crime. Well pursuing criminals anyway. I've continued to be curious about the ways of the world, especially the natural world.
I enjoy both meatier discussion and the big picture. I would think your blog should lean more towards big picture reporting, in order to engage more people in discussion.
I do tell others about your blog, and link you on the sidebar of mine.
In short, I'm a big fan.
Hi, I just found your blog and love it already. I have a BA in Science zoology and work at a Humane Society. I'm interested in behavior, genetics, neurobiology and neurochemistry. Any combo of those subjects and animals is heaven for me. I can't wait to read through your archive. Thanks!
