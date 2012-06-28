Thursday, June 28, 2012

Science does not rest!

Science lovers, I shall neglect you no more!

Scientific Chick is back at it. There have been so many developments while I have been away from this blog - new findings about obesity, Alzheimer's disease, gene therapy, stem cells, cancer, sex, you name it!

I'm pondering new features for this site - for one thing, I promise to get a better picture up there soon! I would like to have a more interactive format, perhaps a forum for debates, seeing as new developments in science, health and technology do not come without controversy...

In the meantime, though, I'll be bringing some new science stories that I think you'll find interesting, and the occasional ridiculous headline, since I love them so much.

Stay tuned! And thanks for sticking around so patiently!

Posted by Dr. Julie at 10:32 AM

One response to “Science does not rest!”

Fawn said...
June 29, 2012 at 12:07 AM

Yaaaaaayyyyyy!

Post a Comment

 
© 2009 Scientific Chick. All Rights Reserved | Powered by Blogger
Design by psdvibe | Bloggerized By LawnyDesignz