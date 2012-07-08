Sunday, July 8, 2012

Hurray for Higgs

There has been a lot of discussion in the news recently about the discovery of the Higgs boson particle at the Large Hadron Collider in Geneva.

I'm sure some of you would like to know more about this, and I would have loved to write a good post about the discovery and its implications. Sadly, my knowledge of subatomic particle physics is somewhat limited (and by limited I mean nonexistent).

So instead, I recommend the following video for an introduction to the Higgs boson:

What is the Higgs Boson?

And since this wouldn't be a proper Scientific Chick article without a good measure of hype debunking, here's a more critical take on the news:

Cross-Check Blog

 Enjoy!


Posted by Dr. Julie at 10:37 AM
