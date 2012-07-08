Hurray for Higgs

I'm sure some of you would like to know more about this, and I would have loved to write a good post about the discovery and its implications. Sadly, my knowledge of subatomic particle physics is somewhat limited (and by limited I mean nonexistent).
So instead, I recommend the following video for an introduction to the Higgs boson:
What is the Higgs Boson?
And since this wouldn't be a proper Scientific Chick article without a good measure of hype debunking, here's a more critical take on the news:
Cross-Check Blog
Enjoy!
