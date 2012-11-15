Go lift some weights and call me in the morning

a) Learn to dance Gangnam style
b) Join a choir
c) Catch a wave
d) Pump some iron
Ok, that was a trick question. All of these answers are somewhat correct, but I was looking for the "most" correct answer (flashbacks to undergrad, anyone?): Pump some iron.
I realize I sound like a broken record - I've already written about how aerobic exercise can promote healthy aging here and here, and I've even already written about resistance training, or lifting weights, here.
So why am I at it again? Because it's important!
I'm fresh out of the 2012 Aging and Society Conference, where researchers came together to discuss what works and what doesn't when it comes to healthy aging. It turns out everyone pretty much agrees that exercise is hands down the most effective intervention to keep your brain cells happy into old(er) age. All sorts of different types of exercise, ranging from simply walking to attending resistance training classes, are associated with different types of improvements in cognition, memory, and even brain size.
Of course, there are different levels of effort involved with different types of exercise, or even when talking about a single form of exercise. When my friend Jess asks me to go for a walk, she means a power walk: it usually involves going up hills, sweating like a pig (even though pigs, ironically, don't sweat much), and barely having enough breath for girl talk (though somehow we always seem to find it). When my friend Al and I go for a walk, what he means is a "mosey": we stop to look at the view, pet the dog, chit chat with strangers, and have more than enough breath for lengthy discussions about life, work, and the possibility of alien lifeforms. When it comes to brain health, whether you're walking or pumping iron, a little sweating and effort can go a long way. For example, resistance training has been proven to be most effective when the load, or how much weight you are working with, increases over time. So kick the intensity up a notch: there will still be plenty of time for chit chat around a post-exercise, antioxidant-rich mug of matcha (my new obsession - stay tuned).
Now that the obvious has been (re)stated, I want to take this opportunity to discuss the idea that perhaps lifestyle interventions such as exercise could be prescribed by your doctor. We know that exercise can improve cognition in aging but also conditions like depression. Should physicians prescribe lifestyle changes? Or are diet, exercise, and other lifestyle activities choices we should make ourselves? How would you feel if your doctor prescribed you exercise instead of pills? Would you be more motivated to exercise if the prescription came from your doctor instead of from your friendly Internet science blogger? Your thoughts in the comments!
4 Responses to “Go lift some weights and call me in the morning”
Yes!! I totally called it. However, I also totally suck at getting exercise into my life these days. I should have an exercise bike with a desk on it, so I could pedal and be on the computer at the same time...
Heh, I hear ya. The shorter daylight hours are a disaster for my exercise habits.
Regarding multitasking desks, you can see what he did (under "multitask while you exercise):
http://matt.might.net/articles/least-resistance-weight-loss/
Excellent post, Julie. Love the research references. May I cross post this on my blog?
Glad you liked it, Dr. Val. Feel free to cross post it!
