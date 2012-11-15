Go lift some weights and call me in the morning

In my last post I told you that I would reveal the one thing you can do to have a significant, positive and lasting effect on your brain health as you get older. See if you can spot it in the following list:





a) Learn to dance Gangnam style

b) Join a choir

c) Catch a wave

d) Pump some iron





Ok, that was a trick question. All of these answers are somewhat correct, but I was looking for the "most" correct answer (flashbacks to undergrad, anyone?): Pump some iron.





I realize I sound like a broken record - I've already written about how aerobic exercise can promote healthy aging here and here , and I've even already written about resistance training, or lifting weights, here





So why am I at it again? Because it's important!

I'm fresh out of the 2012 Aging and Society Conference, where researchers came together to discuss what works and what doesn't when it comes to healthy aging. It turns out everyone pretty much agrees that exercise is hands down the most effective intervention to keep your brain cells happy into old(er) age. All sorts of different types of exercise, ranging from simply walking to attending resistance training classes, are associated with different types of improvements in cognition, memory, and even brain size.





Of course, there are different levels of effort involved with different types of exercise, or even when talking about a single form of exercise. When my friend Jess asks me to go for a walk, she means a power walk: it usually involves going up hills, sweating like a pig (even though pigs, ironically, don't sweat much ), and barely having enough breath for girl talk (though somehow we always seem to find it). When my friend Al and I go for a walk, what he means is a "mosey": we stop to look at the view, pet the dog, chit chat with strangers, and have more than enough breath for lengthy discussions about life, work, and the possibility of alien lifeforms. When it comes to brain health, whether you're walking or pumping iron, a little sweating and effort can go a long way. For example, resistance training has been proven to be most effective when the load, or how much weight you are working with, increases over time. So kick the intensity up a notch: there will still be plenty of time for chit chat around a post-exercise, antioxidant-rich mug of matcha (my new obsession - stay tuned).



