So you found some science on the Internet... (Part 2)

10 amazing findings about placebos

In part 1 of the series I brought up placebos briefly and I promised you more. It’s important to discuss placebos because many successes of health products and interventions that are not supported by the medical community can at least be attributed in part to the placebo effect. Your brain is a powerful machine and the effects of the placebo can be extremely convincing. Here are some interesting facts about placebos:





1. Placebos can be somewhat of a self-fulfilling prophecy: if someone is told a placebo acts as a muscle relaxant, their muscles actually relax.





2. For some conditions (such as mild depression, or some coughs), placebos work just as well as drugs with active ingredients.





3. Rats experience the placebo effect.





4. The placebo effect can work even if the patient is told they are taking a placebo (but keep in mind: in this kind of trial, it’s impossible to The placebo effect can work even if the patient is told they are taking a placebo (but keep in mind: in this kind of trial, it’s impossible to blind the participants!).





5. The placebo effect works better if the intervention is more invasive or severe. The placebo effect is stronger and works on more people when a fake drug is injected with a needle than when it's simply swallowed in pill form.





6. To properly control for the effect of certain surgeries, clinical trials are sometimes conducted with a group receiving a sham (fake) surgery. The ethics of doing this are often debated (your thoughts in the comments!).





7. Pills with a visible, well-known name brand work better than pills that look generic.





8. The placebo effect can work in reverse: if given a placebo and told it will produce negative side effects (like headaches), nearly 1 in 5 people will experience those side effects. This is called a nocebo.





9. The color of placebo pills matters: “hot” colors like red and orange work better as stimulants, and “cool” colors like blue and green pills have a tranquilizing effect.





10. In some countries, doctors can prescribe placebos. A common use case? Placebo antibiotics for… viral infections*!





